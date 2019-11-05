Knoxville Aryan gang member sentenced to 40 years in prison

District Attorney General's Career Gang Unit obtained a forty-year sentence against a member of the White Aryan Resistance.

Prosecutors say that Nicholas Christopher Grassia, III, 28, pled guilty to Aggravated Kidnapping and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Under the terms of the agreement, Grassia received a sentence of forty years in prison.

In a plea, Assistant District Attorneys explained in court that on July 15, 2019, a KPD officer responded to a domestic disturbance call on Fourth Avenue.

According to the district attorney's office, the victim explained to the officer that Grassia became angry with the victim and slammed her head into a wall several times. Grassia pushed the victim down to the ground and punched her in the face and body. At one point during the attack, Grassia squeezed the victim’s throat and put her in a chokehold, strangling her. Grassia punched the victim in the head several more times, causing her to lose consciousness.

As part of the same plea hearing, prosecutors announced that in a separate incident on August 7, 2019, a KPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Grassia. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun under Grassia’s seat. Grassia has had eight prior felony convictions, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

Prosecutors say that Grassia has also been classified as a member of the White Aryan Resistance, a white supremacist neo-Nazi gang.

