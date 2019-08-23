DA: Former professor sentenced for beating, kidnapping wife

A former Knoxville professor was sentenced to 10 years in prison for beating and kidnapping his wife, the Office of the District Attorney General said in a release.

On August 23, 43-year-old Jay William Edwards, Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison for an incident that investigators said happened on September 14 and 15 in 2017.

According to the release, investigators said Edwards was at home with his wife and their three-month-old son when he began slapping, punching and kicking his wife.

Investigators said Edwards held his wife in the laundry room of their home while he lectured her about not being a good wife. The release said the attacks against the wife continued into the living room where Edwards pointed a gun to her head and asked if she wanted their son to grow up without a mother.

The release said the wife sent an email to her sister who contacted 911 on her behalf. Edwards was arrested by a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the wife suffered bruises on her face, arms, legs, torso and groin as well as a fractured rib.

Prosecutors said two of Edwards' four ex-wives came forward and testified that he assaulted them during the course of the marriages.

Judge Bob McGee ordered Edwards to serve 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

