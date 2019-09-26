DA: Man who killed man at Strawberry Plains hotel sentenced

The District Attorney General's Office said a man who shot and killed another person at a Strawberry Plains hotel in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years.

According to the DA's office, Alonzo Hoskins was convicted of first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery in June. On September 26, he was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years without parole.

Attorneys said on May 30, 2017, investigators with the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at the Red Roof Inn on Crosswood Boulevard. Investigators said surveillance video showed Hoskins leave a vehicle driven by the victim, raise his arm and shoot the victim still inside the vehicle.

KCSO matched a fingerprint found inside the vehicle to Hoskins, the DA said, while members of the community identified Hoskins in the video.

