DA: Man who murdered teen, wrote song about it convicted

The Knox County District Attorney General's Office announced a man has been convicted in the 2016 death of a teenager in Western Heights.

Bryant Christopher Mitchell was convicted of first-degree murder on August 21 after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Western Heights on November 13, 2016.

The DA's office said the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting that day and found a victim had been shot over a dozen times in the head.

Officials said they discovered the suspect, identified as Mitchell, shot the victim twice, paralyzing him, and left, but he later returned to the scene and shot him 14 more times. Investigators said Mitchell left a handgun and cell phone at the crime scene.

Evidence from the phone led investigators to Mitchell's aliases, 'Honcho da Bos' and 'Baily Da G,' the release from the DA's office said.

Investigators arrested and charged Mitchell. While he was out on bail, investigators said he released a rap album called "Out on Bail" where he reportedly bragged about shooting someone in the face.

“We hope that securing this conviction has given some measure of justice to the family of the seventeen-year-old who died in this senseless crime,” said DA Charme Allen.

The judge imposed the mandatory life sentence meaning Mitchell must serve 51 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

