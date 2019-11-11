DACA recipients head to capitol for Supreme Court hearing

The nation's highest court is set to hear arguments on the Trump administration's decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. East Tennessee DACA recipients are headed to Washington D.C. Monday to show their support.

DACA grants qualified immigrants temporary residency and work privileges. Children who were brought here by their parents from another country are able to drive, work and go to school. The program is on hold until the Supreme Court decides.

Alexa Maqueo-Toledo was brought to the U.S. from Mexico by her parents when she was a young girl. It wasn't until she was a teenager she learned she wasn't a legal U.S. citizen. "I didn't find out about my status until I was trying to get a permit. I was 14 and my family told me." Her father was deported last year, but her mother still lives in the U.S..

Now a recipient of DACA program, she can drive, go to school and work in the U.S., but that's in limbo now as the Supreme Court is set to make a decision. Her story is similar to those of thousands of young adults living in the U.S..

"Show them that this isn't some other legislation. It's a lot of people's lives. Without this legislation we wouldn't be able to prosper like we really want to," said Jose Franquez, also a DACA recipient.

Four other students are joining them on their trip to D.C. including others who were born in the U.S., but want to advocate for their friends and family members.

"I'm actually not a DACA recipeient," said Alejandra Yanez. "I've had the privilege of being born here, but my parents are two Mexican immigrants. For me, it's just to show people who aren't DACA recipients we have to advocate for them as well."

"We consider ourselves Americans just like everyone else, but without this status you know they don't consider us that. We want to show them we're American in every way. Even if we don't have this, but we prefer to have it," said Franquez.

The group is meeting up with a national organization called Define American when they get to D.C..

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.