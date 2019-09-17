DEA warns public of Social Security phone scam

Officials with the Knoxville Drug Enforcement Administration are warning the public that an unknown group is posing as the DEA Knoxville Resident Office.

The group is calling residents and telling them their Social Security number has come up in a DEA investigation.

Officials sais the DEA does not operate an investigation like this and will not call citizens to discuss their social security numbers.

The scam is in an attempt to gain information and financial gain.

The DEA said anyone who receives a phone call like this should not give out any personal information or answer any questions.

Officials said the best thing to do is hang up on the scammers and warn others.

