DENSO Maryville plant to pause production

In an email sent to employees, DENSO Manufacturing in Maryville announced production will be halted for two days.

The stoppage is set for March 23 and 24 while a deep cleaning of the plant takes place.

Associates and temporary employees will be paid during the hiatus.

In a statement released to WVLT News a DENSO spokesperson said, "As the COVID-19 situation rapidly evolves, we are working diligently to implement actions and processes across all of our facilities to reduce the spread of the virus and address employee concerns. As of March 18, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases among DENSO employees. As automakers are pausing production, we are working with our customers to pursue actions that keep our employees safe and also support customers during this unprecedented time. We will have updates to share soon. Our individual companies may take slightly different measures, based on their real-time needs, but our collective goal is to ensure the safety of our associates, their families and our communities."

Production is expected to resume for third shift on Tuesday night.

The Associate Center on DENSO's campus which includes a fitness center was closed until further notice on March 14.

