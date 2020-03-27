DENSO extends production stop at Maryville plant

An email sent to employees shows that DENSO's Maryville location will extend its production stop until the week of April 6.

However, some lines that produce service parts will continue to operate. DENSO officials said their production is classified as essential by the government.

Employees who are unable to work will receive 6.4 hours of pay each day of the stoppage. Employees who are asked to work will receive their regular pay plus a $30 premium.

"Exemplifying true DENSO spirit, we are committed to protecting jobs for an uncertain length of time. That means we need to adjust compensation to ensure we can survive an uncertain future," said a letter from the company's president, Sean Nakamizo.

