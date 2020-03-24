DENSO Maryville plant extends production stop through Friday

In an email to workers, DENSO Manufacturing said the production stop originally planned to last through Tuesday, will now continue through Friday.

Some employees are still expected to report to work after the plant's sanitation efforts are complete. The email said employees will be contacted by their supervisor if they are expected to be present.

Anyone who works during the stoppage will receive double pay, the email said. Others who are asked not to work through Friday will still receive normal pay.

According to the email, " Regarding the Knoxville and Knox County Safer at Home Order, we are reaching out to Knox County authorities to determine the impact to DMTN associates who are Knox County residents."

