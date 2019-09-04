SC man arrested after shoving child, pouring liquid on grandmother's body at funeral, and starting fight

An Aiken, South Carolina man is under arrest after family members told deputies he had some strange behavior at his grandmother's visitation.

According to an incident report with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, William Heyward Clark, Jr., was attending his grandmother's visitation Tuesday when witnesses say he walked up to the casket, said "[expletive] it", shoved a child aside, and proceeded to pour some sort of liquid on the body.

That led to an altercation between Clark and other people in attendance, causing deputies to be called to break up the fight.

One of the people involved told deputies he wanted to press charges. He has a heart condition and was nearly taken to the hospital before refusing.

Clark was arrested and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

