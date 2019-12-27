Texas trooper hit by truck in multi-vehicle pile up

A mulit-car pileup in Lubbock, Texas caused the eastbound lanes of Highway 84 to be shut down on Dec. 27.

Members with the Lubbock Fire Department help out with a series of crashes on Highway 84 in Lubbock, Texas on Dec. 27 / Source: (Lubbock Fire Department)

KCBD had a crew filming as a semi crashed into the pileup on the highway early Friday morning, hitting one DPS trooper and pinning another person inside a truck.

In the video shown above, the semi turned over as it hit the pickup and the trailer swung around, hitting the trooper.

According to Lubbock Fire Department, there were a total of five crashes involving four semi-tractor trailers and four smaller vehicles. Seven units from the LFD were on scene with 19 staff members and the driver of the pickup was extracted by a heavy rescue unit.

Both people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and are expected to survive their injuries.

