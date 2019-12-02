KPD: Child in car with Knoxville woman charged with DUI

A Knoxville woman was charged with driving under the influence after records show police found her driving erratically with a child in the car.

According to Knoxville Police Department, officers observed Victoria Hall swerving and not maintaining lanes on Middlebrook Pike at Liberty Street late Saturday evening.

KPD said in a report, "The defendant had slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, and had an odor of alcohol about herself." Police said Hall admitted to drinking wine earlier in the night.

Hall's child was in the vehicle during the offense but was later taken to the child's grandmother, according to police.

Hall was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Knox County Detention Facility.

