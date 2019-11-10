Dad wrestles alleged peeping Tom to ground outside daughter’s bedroom

Brad Morgan says he will do anything for his four daughters.

On Wednesday, he proved it.

"It was like, a fight, you know,” Morgan said. “A fight for my life there for a minute."

Morgan says one of his teenage daughters heard a noise outside her bedroom window. He immediately ran to the backyard where police said he found 62-year-old Mark Lawson.

"I caught him and he was just standing there,” Morgan recalled. “So, he was about an inch away from my daughter's window."

Morgan was not going to let Lawson get away. He wrestled him to the ground, holding him there for about 15 minutes until police arrived.

Lawson was arrested on suspicion of a slew of crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child, electronic solicitation and breach of privacy.

Of his little girls, Morgan said they are a little shook up.

“I think that they are glad he is in jail and that we got him," Morgan said.

