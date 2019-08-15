Dale Earnhardt Jr., family not seriously injured after Tenn. plane crash

Officials say all people on board a plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family are okay after it crashed in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Earnhardt Jr., his wife and child were on a plane that crashed at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport on Thursday, the Carter County Sheriff's Office said.

Earnhardt's sister, Kelley, reported that all people on the plane were okay and were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported Earnhardt was transported to an area hospital after the crash with cuts and abrasions.

WJHL reported the FAA said a Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air, LLC rolled off the end of the runway around 3:40 p.m.

Preliminary information said three people were evacuated and no injuries were reported to the FAA.

