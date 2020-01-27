Dallas Mavericks to retire No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers will no longer be the only NBA team to have retired Kobe Bryant's No. 24.

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban announced the franchise will retire Bryant's No. 24 in honor of the late Lakers legend.

Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

"Kobe's legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never be worn by a Dallas Maverick," Cuban said. "Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere."

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

