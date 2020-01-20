Dancing with the Sevier County Stars

On Friday, February 21st, United Way is bringing its second season of Dancing with the Stars to Sevier County. Six couples will take the stage and strut their stuff in an effort to garner votes from the audience in hopes of taking first place.

Each couple works closely with a choreographer to perfect their routine and can choose whatever style they wish. Contestants will present their routines to the audience and our three experienced judges.

The event will take place at The Ridge Outdoor Resort Center at located at 1250 Middle Creek Road in Sevierville. Registration opens at 6 PM.

A special VIP Party is planned prior to the event where guests can mix and mingle with the dancers.