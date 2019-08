A Dandridge couple faces multiple charges after an undercover operation on Tuesday, August 27.

According to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Randall and Angelia Shelton were arrested at their home on the Old Newport Highway.

Investigators said they face numerous counts of sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

The couple is at the Jefferson County Detention Center.

