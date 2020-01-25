Dandridge doctor, Second Harvest gives back to veterans

Three non-profit organizations held a food drive on Saturday as a way to give back to local veterans.

The program was started by a Acupuncture doctor in the Dandridge community, Dr. Bruce Roff of Roots of Wellness. Treating many veterans, Roff said he wanted to make a difference in the community, just as he does with his patients in the office.

"We could never give back enough." said Roff. " It's not a pride thing, we want to show appreciation. Just take it as a symbol of our appreciation that the community still honors you and respects the things you have done for us."

Roff's non-profit 'Veteran Community Care' and a local veteran group, The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to give nearly 100 veterans two weeks worth of food.

All veterans had to do was show up to Roff's clinic with a military I.D. and the groups filled their cars with groceries provided by SHFB, all to say 'thank you for your service'.

"Being honest, there's no pity involved. It's just 'thank you' and we're out here in the cold to show that we are grateful for you", said Roff."

The food drive was from 11 am until 2 pm at Roots of Wellness. This is the group's second food drive, the next food drive is expected to be in February in Morristown.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.