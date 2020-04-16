Dangers of reusable shopping bags

People are encouraged to use disposable, plastic grocery bags to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Studies show cloth or reusable shopping bags can harbor germs and viruses longer.

A Kroger spokesperson said customers are allowed to bring reusable bags into the grocery store.

"What we find, in most cases, is the customer chooses to bag their own groceries, the ones that are bringing in the reusable bags, a lot of times they say they just want to bag their own. And that's perfectly fine," said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokesperson.

For those who use reusable grocery bags, be sure to wash them regularly.

People can also label them so they don't cross-contaminate foods.

Do not store the bags in the care either, heat allows bacteria to grow.

