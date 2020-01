A Danville business was damaged after a crash Tuesday night.

Danville police said a truck rammed into the Danville Eye Center around 9:30 p.m.

It happened after two trucks crashed on the bypass. One of those trucks then hit the eye center.

No one was hurt, and police said the building is stable. Firefighters said the eye center will call patients to reschedule their appointments.

