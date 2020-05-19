Data model projects drop in U.S. COVID-19 deaths

The number of Americans expected to die from COVID-19 by August dropped in the latest projections released by the University of Washington.

According to U.W.'s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model, the number of deaths dropped by more than 4,000. On May 11 the model projected that more than 147,000 Americans would die from the virus. On May 19, the model shifted to indicate COVID-19 could claim more than 143,000 lives.

In Tennessee, the IHME model shows the virus peaked on April 8th with 9 deaths that day. The model projects that deaths in Tennessee will reach 489 by August 4 with a decline in daily deaths beginning June 2.

New data released by the Knox County Health Department showed that no Knox County resident was hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

