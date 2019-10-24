Daughter charged in starving death of elderly mother

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) — Two people have been charged in the starving death of an elderly Roane County woman, including the woman's daughter.
The Roane County Sheriff's Office said 72-year-old Betty Crews was taken to the hospital earlier in 2019 after she was found unresponsive and severely malnourished.
Crews was discharged from the hospital and placed in a nursing home where she later died.
An investigation by the Sheriff's Office revealed Crews' cause of death was starvation.
Crews' caretakers, 48-year-old Christopher Kennedy, and 48-year-old Evelyn Kennedy have been charged with first-degree murder in her death.
