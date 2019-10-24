Daughter charged in starving death of elderly mother

Two people have been charged in the starving death of an elderly Roane County woman, including the woman's daughter.

The Roane County Sheriff's Office said 72-year-old Betty Crews was taken to the hospital earlier in 2019 after she was found unresponsive and severely malnourished.

Crews was discharged from the hospital and placed in a nursing home where she later died.

An investigation by the Sheriff's Office revealed Crews' cause of death was starvation.

Crews' caretakers, 48-year-old Christopher Kennedy, and 48-year-old Evelyn Kennedy have been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.