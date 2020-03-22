Nashville mayor issues 'safer at home' order for Davidson County

Metro Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued a "safer at home" order for all of Davidson County on Sunday.

The order was given in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus in the area.

The order closes nonessential businesses and urges people to stay home unless they have an essential need beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23. The order will last 14 days.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores will remain open. Restaurants will still be able to provide take-out, delivery and drive-thru services.

The Mayor's office said residents can still go out for fresh air, but asked everyone to keep six feet distance from others.

According to the order, residents should not visit friends and family if there is no urgent need or go to work unless they are providing essential services.

On Sunday, there were 179 confirmed coronavirus cases in Davidson County. One man has died from complications due to the new coronavirus and two others are being treated in the hospital.

Mayor Cooper announced Sunday as a city-wide day of prayer to "lift up all Nashville residents during this difficult time." The mayor and Dr. Jahangir spoke with more than 250 faith leaders in the county, urging all houses of worship to suspend in-person services.

