Davis named top SEC player

University of Tennessee junior forward Rennia Davis has been named the SEC Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. The honor is the second of the season for Davis and the fifth of her career.

The 6-foot-2 Lady Vol standout ran her streak of scoring in double figures to 18 consecutive games, averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals last week in No. 22/23 UT's split with #3/5 UConn and #RV/RV LSU. Davis finished 16 of 27 from the field for 59.3 percent accuracy. She was four of nine from three-point range (44.4) and went 10 of 11 from the free throw line (90.9).

The graduate of Ribault High School in Jacksonville, Fla., closed the week for the Lady Vols with her second 30-point game of the season, firing in 30 and pulling down eight rebounds in a key conference victory over LSU. The win enabled the Big Orange to remain in a tie for second place in the league standings. Davis connected on nine of 13 shots from the field (.692), including two of five from long range, and knocked down all 10 free throw attempts to tie for the fourth-best 100-percent performance in Lady Vol history. Three other UT players have been perfect with more attempts. Her effort was the 11th 20+ scoring effort of her career, tying her for 11th all-time at UT as a junior.

In the LSU game, Davis scored 19 first-half points to help Tennessee rally from seven down to take a four-point lead at the break. She added nine more in the third period, as UT built a nine-point lead against the Tigers. The All-America candidate added a team-high eight rebounds and four steals in the victorious effort, which was UT's fifth straight victory in league play and improved the Lady Vols to 11-1 at home this season.

Against UConn earlier in the week, Davis hit 50 percent of her field goals (7-14), including a 2-of-4 effort from long range, to finish with 16 points and eight rebounds against the Huskies in Hartford in a game UT led at the half. In the loss to UConn, Davis and her teammates held the Huskies to just 60 points on the evening, a total nearly 19 points below their season average.

Davis and her teammates will head to Nashville this week, where they will meet Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium at 8:05 p.m. CT (9:05 ET) on Thursday. The SEC Network will televise the game, and it will also be available on Lady Vol Radio Network stations and via a live audio stream on UTSports.com.