Daycare worker charged with breaking infant's leg

For Devan Sullivan, daycare is important.

“I work and go to school, so I cannot care for my children around the clock during the weekdays,” Sullivan said. “They have to be in some type of learning environment.

Now, she’s fighting for justice for her 10-month-old son, Ethan.

A former Knightdale daycare worker is charged with breaking an infant’s leg who was in her care, warrants show.

Kimberly Boykin, 51, of Middlesex, faces a felony charge of negligent child abuse-serious injury following the incident on April 23, court documents say.

Boykin is accused of twisting a 6-month-old child’s left leg – causing an oblique fracture of the left femur, warrants show.

Boykin also did not report the incident despite “several opportunities to do so,” the document says.

Town of Knightdale officials told CBS 17 that Boykin works at Widewaters Learning Center.

For Sullivan, she noticed something strange when picking Ethan up from the daycare four months ago.

“He was very like finicky when I picked him up, just not himself,” she said. “That’s when she (Boykin) went on to say he had a fever. I’m like ‘Okay if he had a fever, when were you going to call me?”

The child’s mother filed a complaint with the police after she noticed her child not acting normal. She took the infant to the hospital where it was determined the child’s leg was broken, the Town of Knightdale said.

Following the complaint, Knightdale police, along with Child Protectives Services, the Safe Child Advocacy Center, and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, investigated the child’s injury.

“Those responsible for the care of our young and elderly citizens hold a position of enormous trust. We expect care providers to render services compassionately and in accordance with the highest standards,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps.

Tosha Walker, a Widewaters Learning Center parent, said she’s never heard of any other issues with the daycare.

“I had children years ago that came here, we loved it,” Walker said.

An arrest warrant was issued by Knightdale police for Boykin on Aug. 20 and she was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

She received and posted a $50,000 bond early on Tuesday.

The day care’s leaders have cooperated with the investigation.

The daycare has been cited for violations during six of the last nine visits by state officials, records show.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, during a visit to the daycare on April 23, 2019, some violations found included:

Children disciplined by leaving them alone in a room separated from staff.

A staff member threatening a child stating, ‘Do you want me to pop you with a ruler.’

Sullivan believes it’s important parents do their homework.

“I feel like my trust has been really broken,” Sullivan said. “I don’t know who to trust.”

Tuesday afternoon, Widewaters Learning Center released this statement to CBS 17 following Boykin’s arrest:

“Widewaters Learning Center cares deeply about the safety of our children, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards for our employees. We are actively investigating this situation involving a former employee, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities.”

Boykin is scheduled to appear in Wake County again Sept. 17.