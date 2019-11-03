The end of Daylight Saving Time means checking your smoke detectors

Turning back the clocks in your home can seem like a chore, but it is the perfect way to knock out two chores at once.

Fire officials suggest homeowners use the time they set aside to change their clocks, to also check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Homeowners should switch out smoke alarm batteries and make sure the alarm still works.

The Fire Bureau and the National Fire Protection Association recommend you change your smoke alarm batteries at least once a year. Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years, or sooner if the alarms don't respond properly.

"Working smoke alarms are an important part of your home fire safety plan, but do you have a practiced escape plan?" Knox County Fire Prevention Bureau officials asked. "Once you’ve changed your batteries use the sheets here to plan and practice your home fire escape plan this weekend."

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and The Red Cross offer free smoke detectors for those who qualify.