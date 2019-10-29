Daylight saving time ends this weekend; here’s what you need to know

It’s coming back.

You haven’t forgotten, have you?

That hour of sleep you lost back in March, you’ll be getting it back this weekend when daylight saving time (DST) completes its six-month reign over our clocks.

Before you close your eyes Saturday night, don’t forget to set your timepieces back 60 minutes.

Officially, DST ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning you’ll get to relive the 1 o’clock hour if you happen to be awake.

Not everyone in the U.S. observes the semiannual time change.

Arizona and Hawaii opted out of the Uniform Time Act – the law that standardized DST.

Arizona doesn’t for the practical reason that when summer temperatures soar in the desert, they prefer it to get dark and cool off earlier.

Hawaii also refrains, because it’s so much closer to the equator than the rest of the country. The amount of daylight over the course of a year doesn’t change that much anyway.

So, enjoy your 25-hour Sunday and rest up.

You’ll be giving it back again on the first Sunday of March 2020.

