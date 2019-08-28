Body brought to Harriman ER prompts investigation

The Harriman Police Department is investigating after they say a group of people brought a body to the emergency room on August 27.

According to a press release from the police, authorities responded to Roane Medical Center on Roane Medical Center Drive for reports of a deceased person.

Investigators identified the body as 54-year-old Evelyn Noland. An autopsy was performed, and police said results were pending.

The group of people who took the body to the ER were identified, and their statements were taken.

The police department said anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the police at 865-882-3383.

