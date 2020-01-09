Dead horse washes up on Blount County riverside

Neighbors in a Blount County neighborhood expect almost anything to wash up in their creek, but one couple's discovery left them puzzled on how to get rid of it.

When a the carcass of a dead horse washed up on the banks of Gallagher Creek, Michael Westerfield said it certainly wasn't expected.

"My biggest concern is buzzards, coyotes or snapping turtles ripping it open," Westerfield said. He told WVLT News that the carcass sat in the water for six days as he tried to find a way to get rid of it.

Westerfield said he reached out to multiple agencies with little success before finally getting in touch with the University of Tennessee's Agriculture Department with help from two Blount County commissioners.

The department helped Westerfield by bringing equipment to lift the horse and take it away, and they also found a farm to bury the horse at.

WVLT News reached out to the Blount County Sheriff's Office to see what, if anything, they could do if a similar situation arose again.

"Normally something like that would be referred to TDEC [Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation] if it's in a waterway," said a spokesperson with the sheriff's office. However, the sheriff's office doesn't have the equipment needed.

