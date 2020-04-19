Deadline extended for new Tennessee residents to get state license

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, residents new to the state have until June 17,2020 to apply for a Tennessee licence.

The deadline extension was announced via social media on Sunday to 'reduce traffic into Driver Services Centers' amid coronavirus concerns.

"The Department of Safety and Homeland Security continues to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak closely." reads the department's website. " At this time most State Driver Services Centers remain open and the department is currently taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees."

You can find additional deadline extensions from the Department of Safety here.

