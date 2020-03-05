Deadly Tennessee tornado stayed on the ground for 50 miles

Multiple tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee, devastating communities and killing 25 people. One of those tornadoes passed through three counties.

The long-track tornado passed through Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties early Tuesday morning, according to National Weather Service officials.

The tornado's path, which varied in intensity, stretched roughly 50.25 miles from beginning to end, starting in the John C Tune area and ending 3.5 miles west of Gordonsville. Officials say survey teams are continuing to work to learn exactly where the tornado initially touched down.

The confirmed tornado strengths of this path are listed below:

Germantown/North Nashville: EF-2 (125 mph winds)

East Nashville/Five Points: EF-3 (136-140mph)

Donelson: EF-3 (160-165mph)

Mt. Juliet: EF-3 (155-160mph)

John C Tune Airport damage: (and surrounding neighborhood) EF-2, 130mph

The path marks one of the longest for a tornado in Middle Tennessee history. However, it is not the longest tornado track to be recorded in Tennessee. NWS officials say there have been many other tornadoes with longer paths that have affected the state, particularly in west Tennessee.

