Deadly tornado started in Morgan County, NWS says

The National Weather Service said the deadly tornado that hit Putnam County began in Morgan County.

At least 24 people were killed as storms raged across Middle Tennessee on March 3.

Officials with the National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado touched down in Morgan County. It evolved and traveled to Putnam County, where 18 were killed and 88 injured.

No one was injured in Morgan County, but some structures suffered damage. One homeowner was without water and power.

Officials said the strongest winds topped out at 85 miles per hour. The strongest hit happened in Lancing.

