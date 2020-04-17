Dead people receiving $1,200 stimulus checks

While many people are still waiting to receive their federal stimulus check, several dead people have already reportedly received theirs.

According to WAFB, a Louisiana woman says her mother, who died in 2018, had a stimulus payment deposited into the mother's old bank account this week.

The woman, a resident of Livingston Parish, says she and her brother filed taxes on behalf of their deceased mother in 2019.

The woman says her brother kept open the same banking account his mother once used.

When a $1,200 deposit appeared in that account this week, the family called the bank to ask what it was for.

A bank employee informed the woman that it was a federal stimulus deposit made out to her late mother.

As of today, the woman is waiting to hear what should be done with the money.

The bank employee also said the federal government sent $1,200 in stimulus money to the deceased mother of one of her friends.

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky tweeted about a similar situation.

"Ok this is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg," Massie said on Twitter.

Ok this is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg. This is a direct text to me from a friend. I called to confirm this actually just happened. pic.twitter.com/GBRPcmYMXW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 15, 2020

The IRS says it is aware of the issue and is working on a resolution, according to a report by CNBC.

