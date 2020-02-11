Death of Loudon County inmate sparks investigation

Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said deputies discovered a female inmate during a security check, who had attempted to hang herself in a holding cell on Feb. 5.

According to reports, correctional deputies intervened immediately and requested Emergency Medical Response. Upon finding the inmate officials began to give the inmate CPR.

The inmate was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Medical officials said the inmate had a pulse upon arrival and was placed on a ventilator.

The family of the inmate decided to remove the inmate from life-saving measures, according to LCSO. The inmate passed away at UT Medical Center on Sunday, Feb. 9.

"We want to express our sincerest condolences to the family," Sheriff Tim Guider said. "My office is fully committed to investigating this tragic event."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist the LCSO in the investigation of the incident.

