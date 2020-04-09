Death row inmate attorney: 'Critical time' lost amid virus

An attorney says her team has lost “critical time” in representing a Tennessee death row inmate slated for execution in June due to the new coronavirus and restrictions in place to curb its spread.

The attorney for inmate Oscar Smith gave the update in a state Supreme Court filing this week to argue further that his execution should be put on hold due to the health pandemic.

Smith's legal team asked for the stay of execution due to COVID-19 last month. Smith was convicted of murder in the 1989 slayings of his estranged wife and her two sons from a previous marriage.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

