Death toll in latest Mexico alcohol poisoning rises to 18

Ten more people in Mexico have died from drinking alcohol adulterated with methanol, bringing the death toll in the latest incident to 18.

Adulterated liquor has cost more than a hundred lives in the country since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Authorities in the southern state of Guerrero said Monday the latest 18 deaths occurred in the mountain townships of Tlapa de Comonfort, after inhabitants drank a tequila-type drink of little-known brands.

The area is known for its impoverished farming hamlets. The Guerrero Health Department said the liquor was labeled as “distilled agave."

