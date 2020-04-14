Debt collectors could seize stimulus checks

Stimulus checks started being distributed this week to millions of Americans to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IRS is sending $1,200 to individuals who qualify, but many Americans are concerned debt collectors will garnish their checks before they can put the money toward their bills.

The CARES Act said federal and state governments may not seize the payments to satisfy tax debts, but it does not protect against private debts.

Debt collectors, under a court-arranged garnishment could ask banks to turn over the money to satisfy debts for medical bills, student loans, car payments or other overdue bills.

Many states have urged the federal government to take action to protect stimulus checks from private debt collectors.

