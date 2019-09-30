TVA discovers decades old construction waste at Kingston Fossil Plant

Tennessee Valley Authority officials said they recently found a decades-old scrap metal area or burn pit on TVA property.

Material including charred wood, metal, wiring and other construction-related debris was found while crews cleared land as a part of a permitted landfill expansion.

Officials believe some of the material found may be from when the land was privately owned.

TVA's initial reports show some of the material includes asbestos, which requires additional abatement before removal to an approved landfill.

TVA officials said they will follow standard regulatory and permit requirements when disposing the materials.

