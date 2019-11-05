Deer seriously injures woman in unprovoked Blount County attack

A woman suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a white-tailed deer in Blount County just after noon on Monday.

Investigators said the deer was not afraid of humans.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Beth Ann Palazzola of Tellico Plains was getting the mail outside her workplace, U.S. Tanx at 110 North Springview Drive, when the deer approached her from behind, knocked her to the ground, and began to gore her with its antlers.

Palazzola grabbed the deer's antlers to prevent it from continuing to gore her. That's when three unknown good Samaritans stepped in to stop the deer from dragging Palazzola. The good samaritans were able to separate her from the deer and help her to safety.

Palazzola was hospitalized with serious injuries after the attack.

Wildlife officers said they quickly found the deer and noticed it was wearing an orange collar and acting unnaturally tame.

The deer was tranquilized and euthanized. Investigators say they believe the deer had been raised by humans from a young age and was unnaturally humanized.

The white-tailed deer was a male, year and a half old, four-point weighing approximately 75 lbs.

