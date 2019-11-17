Deer hunter hospitalized after falling from tree stand

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported a man was hospitalized after he fell his tree stand while hunting in Madison County.

The 30-year-old man fell nearly 20 feet after the cable on his climbing stand broke as he was climbing down the tree, according to officials. The hunter was reportedly not wearing a safety harness.

TWRA officials said the man was able to call 911 for help after his fall. The man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for his injuries.

TWRA reminds all deer hunters to follow the steps to prevent falling from a tree stand:

1. Always read, understand, and practice the manufacturer’s recommendations before using any climbing equipment or tree stand.

2. Always wear a full-body harness when hunting from a tree stand.

3. Always have three points of contact while climbing into and out of the treestand.

4. Always inspect stands before hunting. Look for signs of wear, tears, fatigue, or missing parts.

5. Always use a haul line to raise and lower firearms or bows.

6. Always have a hunt plan. Inform someone of where you will be hunting and what time you expect to return.

7. Always carry an emergency signal device such as a cellphone or two-way radio in case you need to contact someone to get rescued.

8. Use boots with non-slip soles to avoid slipping.

For more information about tree stand safety, visit

https://www.tmastands.com/

