Deer hunter seriously injured in Oak Ridge boating accident

A deer hunter was seriously injured in a boating accident early Saturday morning on Melton Hill Lake near Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area.

TWRA officers said three deer hunters were looking to hunt in the area. Officials said they launched an aluminum boat at Solway Boat Ramp and headed towards the management area in dense fog.

Christopher Becker, 47, was ejected when the boat ran aground near the Freels Bend area, according to officials.

Before the incident, officials said Becker was near the front of the boat using a spotlight to help his son see. Becker's son, Dawson Becker, 21, was operating the boat in dark and foggy conditions.

Officials said Becker was thrown into the water near the shoreline and knocked unconscious. His son and Glenn Swafford, 52, helped rescue Becker.

Becker was transported to UT Medical Center with head and facial injuries, but officials said he is expected to recover.

TWRA is currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

