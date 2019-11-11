Deer smashes though Powell hospital window, 3 injured

A deer wreaked havoc at Tennova Hospital North after it smashed through a window at the Out-Patient Imaging Center, according to a hospital representative.

The deer crashed through a double-paned window into a patient waiting room where it lingered for several minutes before exiting the broken window and leaving Tennova property.

Three people were treated at the Tennova emergency room for minor injuries.

Officials said animal control was able to locate the deer. No word has been given on what will happen to the animal.

