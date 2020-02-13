Def Leppard and ZZ Top coming to Thompson Boling Arena

Legendary British rock’ & roll icons, and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees, Def Leppard, announced a Knoxville concert with ZZ Top set for September 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning February 21 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

According to a press release, "Citi is the official presale credit card of the 20/20 Vision Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, February 20th at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com."

Def Leppard front man Joe Elliott says of the tour, “What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it’s gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together...maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars ...”

“We’re excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we’ve been fans of theirs since forever,” says the aforementioned Billy F Gibbons. “We’ve been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning.” He adds, “Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride ‘shotgun’ with us and we won’t even ask him to pay for the gas.”

Def Leppard Select Fall 20/20 Vision Tour Dates:

September 21: Albany, NY Times Union Center

September 23: Virginia Beach, VA Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 25: Knoxville, TN Thompson- Boling Arena

September 26: Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

September 28: Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

September 30: Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

October 02: North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

October 03: Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 05: Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

October 07: Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

October 09: Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

October 10: Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

October 12: Grand Forks, ND Alerus Cente

October 15: Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17: Portland, OR Moda Center

October 18: Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.