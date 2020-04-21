Defensive driving school adapts to online classes

A defensive driving school has turned to what schools are doing, teaching via live stream.

The owner of A+ Defensive Driving School said he's been live streaming classes through WebEx.

At first it was not accepted when he proposed the idea to the Department of Safety in Nashville. Then the department decided to allow it since it is live and not pre-recorded.

He's able to stay in business and educate people on how to avoid dangerous scenarios.

"It's exciting. I think my wife and I both have been challenged. And we've met that challenge. And it's an opportunity for us to continue doing what we love to do," said Randy Jenkins, the owner of A+ Defensive Driving School.

He is hoping to re-open his classroom doors in May.

