Defensive tackle Emmit Gooden out for season after injury

University of Tennessee defensive tackle Emmit Gooden is out for the season after a knee injury, head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed.

Emmit Gooden / Source: UTK

During a press conference on Aug. 7, Pruitt said the senior is on hold for the foreseeable future.

Gooden injured his knee during workouts on Tuesday, the coach said.

Pruitt said the hope is that Gooden can get back and be ready to go by next spring.

This is a tough blow for the Vols who are in need of help on that line after losing three starters from a year ago: Kyle Phillips, Alexis Johnson Jr. and Shy Tuttle.

