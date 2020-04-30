Defining Knoxville's skyline with $75 million project

Coronavirus isn't slowing Knoxville developer Rick Dover down. He's actually hiring at his "Supreme Court" project in downtown Knoxville.

The 60 residential units inside the retrofitted building, along with 240 new units next door, will take up an entire city block. It's in what Dover, of Dover Signature Properties, calls one of Knoxville's "dead zones."

There will be a "Vegas-style" central swimming pool, pet spa, rooftop bar, and bicycle shop, built as amenities for future residents. Dover said this will all come on-line in late 2021.

"We’re still excited about Knoxville. The whole implications of the virus has not dampened our enthusiasm one bit," Dover said.

This is close to UT's main campus, but this is not your cramped college dorm-style living. Rick tells WVLT the pink Tennessee marble is staying intact, and they're keeping the existing bones. There will be luxurious touches, and parking will be on-site in a new parking deck.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.