Delivering hope to the Knoxville community

Carolyn Munson is the owner of Rainbow Delivery, a local personal shopping business that offers grocery shopping & delivery services.

In the wake of the current pandemic, grocery delivery is more essential than ever. Due to the dramatically increasing need, big name grocery delivery companies are bogged down and backed up days, and in some cases, even a week.

Her services are not only available, but still able to offer same or next day delivery services. Additionally, she's able to shop at multiple stores, to fulfill orders to the best of her ability, as many stores are experiencing shortages on some key items. Ultimately, her goal is to shop for community members, just as they would for themselves, without the restrictions of a big name grocery delivery service.

With the local economy in need of support now more than ever, Carolyn is asking you to help spread the word about her business, Rainbow Delivery, a local grocery delivery option for the people in our community.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to her for any additional questions! You can contact her via the Dumpling app, here: https://shop.dumpling.us/carolynm

By the way, her service costs just one penny. It has been since the pandemic started and will continue to be so through the end of the month.