Delta airlines offering free flights to medical professionals

Delta announced Friday that they have a new program that offers round-trip plane tickets for medical volunteers who are traveling to work at hospitals in areas heavily hit by coronavirus.

The airline is offering free flights to medical professionals who are traveling to areas seeing large numbers of coronavirus cases.

The program is currently serving those traveling to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan, but Delta said it may expand to states like California, Washington and New York.

Delta is working with state and local government offices to make the flight reservations. All medical volunteers should contact the impacted states to determine eligibility.

