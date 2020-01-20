Delta Airlines gives employees 2 months extra pay

A sweet bonus is coming to Delta Airlines employees.

The airline is giving its workers two months extra pay as a bonus for the company's strong performance for 2019 as part of the company's profit-sharing program.

Delta announced it's giving workers $1.6 billion in the bonuses.

That means every eligible employee will get a check next month for nearly 17% of their annual salary, which works out to two months pay.

Delta's CEO said, "Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit."

Delta says the payout is a record amount for Delta and the sixth straight year it has paid out more than a billion dollars to workers.

The profit-sharing does not include Delta's officers, directors and general managers.

