Delta suspending service at 10 U.S. airports

Delta airlines announced it will suspend service at 10 U.S. airports beginning Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta officials said the decision was in an attempt to minimize employees exposure to the coronavirus.

The following airports will suspend travel:

- Chicago Midway International (MDW)

- Oakland International (OAK)

- Hollywood Burbank (BUR)

- Long Beach (LGB)

- T.F. Green International (PVD)

- Westchester County (HPN)

- Stewart International (SWF)

- Akron-Canton Airport (CAK)

- Manchester-Boston Regional (MHT)

- Newport News/Williamsburg International (PHF)

- Saskatoon International Airport

The airports will suspend travel until at least September 2020, according to Delta. Employees impacted by the travel suspension will be given pay protection. Delta said it will work with affected passengers.

“By consolidating operations while customer traffic is low, we can allow more of our people to stay home in accordance with local health guidelines," Sandy Gordon, Delta Domestic Operations Senior Vice President, said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.